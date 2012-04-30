Aberdeen Asset Management tops Britain's FTSE 100 leaderboard after a 14 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits drives its shares up to their highest level in more than 10 years.

Aberdeen Asset Management is up by 3.1 percent at 282.50 pence in early morning trade, outperforming a 0.1 percent rise in the FTSE 100. The stock earlier hit a peak of 283.31 pence - its highest price since December 2001.

"Following this morning's numbers we see upside risk to our forecasts and we continue to view Aberdeen as our long term sector favourite," Shore Capital says in a research note, keeping a "buy" recommendation on the stock.

However, Peel Hunt cuts its rating on Aberdeen Asset Management to "hold" from "buy", arguing that investors should book profits on the stock following its strong rally as the current macroeconomic uncertainties may make it hard for Aberdeen Asset Management to repeat its strong interim performance.

"With the stock trading within a whisker of our 280 pence price target, our official recommendation is downgraded from 'buy' to 'hold'. I would go slightly further and suggest with the current macro uncertainties that active funds should consider locking in some profits with a view to buying back if and when a period of relative weakness is seen," Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson says in a research note.

