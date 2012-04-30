European stocks rise in early trade, climbing for a fifth straight session and tracking gains on Wall Street following upbeat earnings, while a milder-than-expected fall in Spain's GDP eased worries over the country's finances.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.1 percent at 1,052.99 points, while Spain's IBEX is 0.4 percent higher.

Data showed on Monday that Spain's gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in January to March on a quarterly basis, beating economists' forecasts.

