Man Group shares are the biggest fallers on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index, with the stock suffering a sell-off ahead of the hedge fund company's first quarter trading update on Tuesday as investors fear Man Group may be hit by the latest bout of market uncertainty.

Man Group is down 4.4 percent at 102.25 pence by 0810 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the FTSE 100. The stock had risen by more than 10 percent over the last week, bolstered by upgrades from Societe Generale and a note from UBS which said Man Group could be a takeover target.

However, Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson says renewed European economic uncertainty, caused by Spain's credit rating downgrade, could hit Man Group.

"Fund flows are very uncertain, particularly in the economic climate we're seeing, and its AHL division continues to underperform," he says.

