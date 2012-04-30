Germany and the UK are set to be top performers in European equities in coming months, while in the riskier periphery Italy will continue to outshine Spain, JPMorgan Cazenove reckons.

The DAX will continue to outperform thanks to an improving German economy, which benefits from low ECB rates, JPMorgan strategists say in a note. They also forecast that Italy will continue to do better than Spain .

"Italy didn't have a housing bubble, unlike Spain, and has lower private sector debt. Italy's fiscal drag is one half of Spain's, valuations are more attractive and Italian banks are enjoying deposit inflows, in contrast to Spanish banks," the broker says.

Overall though, they note worsening data flow from the euro zone and forecast that Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 will do better than the MSCI euro zone index, thanks to a "more defensive sector composition and large energy weight".

Since the start of the year, the DAX has been the star, adding nearly 17 percent, according to Reuters data. The MSCI EMU index is up 3.9 percent, slightly more than the FTSE's 3.3 percent. Italy is down 2 percent, while Spain has been the clear laggard with a 17 percent fall.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net