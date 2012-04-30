Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo rise more than 6 percent, the biggest gainers on a flat Italian blue-chip index , boosted by the successful market debut of Italian luxury peer Brunello Cucinelli and market speculation that the Tuscan fashion house could attract new investors.

Ferragamo shares have risen sharply since Cucinelli priced its IPO at the very top of its indicated range last week. Cucinelli is up 3 percent, coming after a 49.7 percent rise on its first trading day on Friday.

A trader points out that the strong stock performances in the luxury sector could attract new investors in Ferragamo.

"The shareholder base is very fragmented, there are different family branches as well as a foreign investor, Peter Woo Kwong Ching, via Majestic Honour Limited, with a 6 percent stake," a Milan-based trader says.

The company's chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo ruled out the entry of new shareholders at the group's annual shareholders' meeting in Florence last week, however.

Ferragamo shares have more than doubled in value since the group's flotation in late June last year. The European DJ Stoxx personal and household goods index rose 15 percent over the same period.

