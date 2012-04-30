The flight of capital from European equities has turned sufficiently negative to be seen as a potential contrarian signal to start investing, data from Nomura shows.

"Our European equity mutual fund flow sentiment indicator fell sharply last week to -1.33 standard deviations, back into the region that, in our view, reflects very depressed sentiment levels and historically has acted as a useful contrarian buy signal," strategist Mark Diver says in a research note.

European equity funds saw outflows of $4.6 billion in the week to April 25, according to EPFR data, in their worst showing in eight months. Some investors, though, are starting to come back, with small contrarian inflows seen in to Spain, Italy, Greece and the Netherlands, the figures showed.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net