Trading volumes in European equity derivatives fell in the January-March, both versus the previous quarter and against the year-ago period, figures from NYSE Euronext show.

Average daily volumes traded in equity derivatives on Euronext fell 15 percent on the quarter and 20 percent on the year to 1.5 million contracts. Activity in equity index products was down 13 and 21 percent, respectively. Investors also traded fewer individual stocks futures, but activity in options for single companies was flat versus the final three months of 2011.

That chimes in with data from Deutsche Boerse last week, which reported weaker volumes in derivatives as well as in cash equities - a development it blamed on "low equity market volatility and the stagnation of interest rates", as well as an unfavourable comparison to a particularly active start to 2011 when investors were spooked by factors such as the tsunami in Japan.

Within generally weaker volumes, Deutsche Boerse highlighted stronger demand for dividend and volatility index derivatives, where volumes rose by 21 percent and 115 percent respectively, year-on-year.

