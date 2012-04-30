The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent lower at midday, faring better than the blue chips and the mid caps, which are down 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Asterand plunges 30 percent after the global supplier of human tissue and human tissue-based research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accompanies full-year results with news it has ended its formal sale process after not being able to secure an offer for the whole group.

Asterand says it has instead signed letters of intent for the sale of each of the two businesses in its Tissue Based Solutions segment.

UK Coal leaps 41.9 percent higher, extending last Friday's advance which followed news of its first profit in four years, a month after the company warned it could close Britain's largest coal mine as part of restructuring efforts aimed at turning around its debt-laden business.

