The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.7 percent, and the FTSE 250 index rises 0.5 percent.

Creston gains 6.9 percent after the firm, which provides marketing and communications services to companies including Unilever and Evian, gives a strong sales estimate for the year ended March 31, expecting revenue of 75 million pounds.

"The group is now in net cash. It looks like costs have now been reduced to reflect reduced sales assumptions," says Investec analyst Steve Liechti.

Redefine International falls 6.4 percent after the diversified income focused property company reports first-half results showing an IFRS loss per share of 10.67 pence, versus a 2.32 pence profit at the same stage in the previous year, due to non-cash valuation declines, with its fully diluted net asset value per share falling to 35.08 pence, down from 46.59 pence in August 2011.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net