Invensys shares surge to their highest level in around six months, with traders citing persistent speculation that the British engineering group may be the subject of a takeover bid as the reason for the stock's rise.

Invensys is up 6.3 percent at 224.75 pence in mid-afternoon trade, having earlier risen as much as 10.1 percent to an intraday high of 232.90 pence. At that price, the company has a market capitalisation of around 1.8 billion pounds.

The stock is the second-biggest gainer on the FTSE 250 midcap index, with trading volumes almost four times higher than its average 90-day volume.

"Stock just jumped on the back of vague takeover chatter...No details yet but Siemens and China's CSR have been linked to it," says one London-based dealer.

Invensys and Siemens decline to comment on the matter, while officials at CSR can not be reached for comment.

Shares in Invensys, which in January issued a profit warning, have risen nearly 10 percent since the start of the year and had surged by 6.7 percent last Friday.

