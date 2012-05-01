BP is the worst-performing stock on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index after the oil major reports a bigger-than-expected drop in profits.

The stock is down 2.2 percent to 435.43 pence by 0720 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the FTSE and falling to its lowest level in nearly a week.

"BP numbers today appear a little light - US$4.8bn vs consensus of US$5.1bn - and compare unfavourably to results from its European peers, particularly Shell. The 'miss' is largely in Supply and Trading, PetChems and largely at the consolidation adjustment line," Nomura analysts say in a note.

BP's share price at the Monday close implied a five-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of minus 17.1 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows, against minus 3.8 percent for Shell.

Analysts at Oriel Securities keep a "hold" rating on the stock and say BP's shares are likely to be mainly impacted in the near-future on the outcome of ongoing disputes with American authorities over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Heading into the results, the majority of analysts covering BP had a positive view on the stock, StarMine data shows, with eight at "strong buy", 13 with a "buy", 13 with a "hold" and only two with a "sell".

