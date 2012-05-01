Shares in military equipment maker Chemring rise 17 percent, the top FTSE mid-cap gainer, after the company says it has won all five orders identified as key to 2012 results, and keeps its full-year outlook unchanged.

Analysts at Citi say the contract wins are a clear positive.

"The key one being the Niitek HMDS support IDIQ contract with a total value of $579 million but it was also encouraging to see the other contracts including a five-year 21 million pound contract for Chemring Countermeasures," they add.

Analysts at Investec, meanwhile, say the statement should reassure investors and that the shares offer excellent value.

"With a current order book of about 1.1 billion pounds, the company has good visibility over the next eighteen months and as such the risk is largely about operational delivery," the analysts say.

