The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips advancing 0.3 percent, and the midcaps 0.2 percent ahead.

Advanced Computer Software climbs 3.6 percent after the company buys managed services provider Fabric Technologies for 4.6 million pounds ($7.47 million).

Kazakhstan-focussed oil and gas explorer Max Petroleum rises 4.6 percent after releasing a production update, with total production in the year to end-March averaging 2,807 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up 33 percent from average production of 2,118 bopd in the prior year.

"The takeaway point for shareholders is that very high production growth is materialising. The risks and uncertainty related to the production are falling away, leaving shareholders with better visibility," Merchant Securities says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6158 British pounds)