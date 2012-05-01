Shares in Lloyds Banking Group rise 1.5 percent after the British bank reports quarterly profit roughly in line with expectations and says it would set aside another 375 million pounds ($609 million) to cover compensation for people mis-sold insurance (PPI).

"There are some signs of improvement within the update (improved impairments, progress in deposit growth, the core 1 capital ratio and the reduction of non-core assets), and the overall figure has beaten analyst expectations," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.

Hunter says, however, the distraction of the branch sales, an increase in provisions for PPI and the general macro environment are heavy burdens to bear, and will weigh on the shares in the longer term.

Lloyds' shares have mirrored the wider global concerns on financials, and the price has dropped more than 40 percent over the last year, compared with a 5.8 percent loss for the wider FTSE 100

On a forward 12-month basis Lloyds has the biggest potential to outperform estimates among its peers with a predicted earnings surprise of 12.7 percent, compared with RBS on -7.1 percent, despite trading on a lower PE of 8.1 times, according to Starmine Data.

Peer Royal Bank of Scotland, which is also set to report this week, was up 0.7 percent.

