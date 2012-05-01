Shares in Imperial Tobacco rise 2.2 percent after the world's No. 4 cigarette group announces a 500 million pound share buyback and says it saw a return to sales growth as the West and Gauloises cigarette maker put its 2011 problems behind it.

"Tone from management is upbeat, with sales momentum building into H2 on the back of increased innovation," Jefferies says in a note.

"(We) would not expect much change to consensus numbers on the back of these results, but positive tone from management into H2 will give the market some comfort on the top line delivery in H2," the broker says.

With the macroeconomic climate uncertain, Imperial Tobacco shares have risen 17 percent in the last 12 months, compared with a 5.5 percent fall on the FTSE 100, as investors have sought after its defensive attractions.

The shares have been supported by a dividend yield of 4.2 percent, compared with 4.3 percent for British American Tobacco (BAT) and in line with the FTSE 100.

Imperial's shares, however, face a resistance around its 50-moving average of 2,516, a level it is has not closed above in the past week, while its relative strength indicator suggests the shares are fairly valued on a forward 12-month price to earnings of 11.4 times, compared with BAT on 14.4 times and the FTSE 100 on 10.4 times.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net