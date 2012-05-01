The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in midday trade, tracking similar falls by the midcaps, also dopwn 0.1 percent, while the blue chips are 0.4 percent firmer.

Software firm SimiGon rises 6.1 percent after announcing an agreement to supply its training and simulation products to TAISR, a U.S. firm which provides advanced training for Joint Close Air Support and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

Kazakhstan-focussed oil and gas explorer Max Petroleum climbs 4.6 percent after releasing a production update, with total production in the year to end-March averaging 2,807 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up 33 percent from average production of 2,118 bopd in the prior year.

"The takeaway point for shareholders is that very high production growth is materialising. The risks and uncertainty related to the production are falling away, leaving shareholders with better visibility," Merchant Securities says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

