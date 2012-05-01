The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent higher, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Travelzest jumps 16.7 percent after the online travel group says it has commenced a formal sale process for the firm after receiving a preliminary expression of interest in bidding for the group from its chief executive, Jonathan Carroll, and its chief financial officer, Adrian Cobbold.

Advanced Computer Software (ASC) adds 5 percent after the company buys managed services provider Fabric Technologies for 4.6 million pounds, prompting Canaccord Genuity to raise its target price to 62 pence and repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"This looks a sensible, earnings-enhancing acquisition that further enhances ACS' growing managed services offering," Canaccord says in a note.

Snoozebox rises to 45 pence from an initial placing price of 40 pence a share as the on-site hotel and temporary accommodation group starts trading on AIM following a placing of 30 million ordinary shares with institutional investors, which raised 12 million pounds for the group.

