European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Wednesday, with trading resumed after a holiday in the previous session, after data showing U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months eased concerns about global economic growth.
At 0616 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.9 to 1.2 percent higher.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its index of national factory activity rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in March. The figure topped expectations for the reading to decline to 53.0 and was also above the top end of forecasts in a Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
UBS AG Q1
BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP PLC Q3
SWISSCOM AG Q1
FINMECCANICA SPA Q1
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Q1
COFINIMMO SA Q1
LUNDBECK A/S Q1
HOME RETAIL GROUP PLC FINAL
U.S. COMPANIES
Q1 2012 Allergan
Q2 2012 Franklin Resources
Q1 2012 Devon Energy Corp
Q1 2012 Hartford Financial Services
Q1 2012 IntercontinentalExchange, Inc.
Q1 2012 MasterCard Inc.
Q1 2012 Marathon Oil Corp.
Q1 2012 MURPHY OIL CORP
Q1 2012 Prudential Financial Inc
Q4 2012 Symantec
Q1 2012 Time Warner Inc.
Q2 2012 Visa Inc.
Q2 2012 Whole Foods Market
MACRO DATA (GMT)
0715 CH Retail Sales
0730 CH PMI
0743 IT PMI
0746 FR PMI
0753 DE PMI
O758 EZ PMI
0800 IT Unemployment
0830 GB Mortgage
0900 IT PPI
0900 EZ Unemployment
1100 US Mortgage Index
1215 US ADP Employment
1345 US ISM-NY
1400 US Durable Goods
