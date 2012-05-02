JPMorgan's quantitative analysis models are poised defensively, favouring growth among styles and betting on consumer staples and healthcare while selling financials and utilities.

Its quant-led top picks in Europe include German sugar producer Suedzucker and rubber chemicals specialist Lanxess.

The MSCI Europe Growth index is up 11.5 percent since the start of the year, as investors worried about the health of the global economy pick companies with strong growth prospects. The MSCI Europe Value index , in contrast, is up just 3.9 percent.

