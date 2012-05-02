The calendar is full of events with the potential to unsettle markets - not least the French and Greek elections at the weekend - and BNP Paribas recommends investors take out some protection on their long equity portfolios.

"Given a plethora of potential catalysts in coming months -French elections, unresolved EU issues, China's economy, potential for renewed geopolitical turmoil in Middle East - we believe investors may be wise to consider protective put options or replacing equity positions with call options," BNP's derivatives strategists say in a note.

They recommend seeking out names where implied volatility looks reasonably priced versus both current and historic realised volatility.

Within European equities, the British FTSE looks most attractive on this basis, though the German DAX and the French CAC also make it on to BNP's table.

