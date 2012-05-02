Shares in Atlas Copco shed 2.3 percent, topping the list FTSEurofirst fallers and underperforming a firmer start on the index, as UBS cuts its recommendation on the Swedish engineering group to "sell" from "neutral".

"We believe that operating leverage has peaked and will remain low for the remainder of this cycle. As a consequence we do not think that Atlas Copco will be able to deliver the level of orders needed to drive outperformance," UBS says in a note.

The bank reduces its target price on the stock to 145 Swedish krona from 155 and lowers its earnings estimates slightly post Atlas's recent results. The shares last at 156.50.

"The market needs to believe in a sustainable order level of 27.4 billion Swedish krona, 10 percent above Q1 2012's all time high, for the shares to trade up towards 185 Swedish krona (plus 15 percent). This is too optimistic," UBS says.

Atlas Copco is expected to beat earnings expectations by about 3 percent over the next 12-months, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, while the stock trades on 13 times its 12-month forward price-to-earnings, which is inline with its sector average but more than the FTSEurofirst on 10.5 times.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net