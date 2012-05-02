The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, tracking simuilar gains by the FTSE 250 ,.FTMC> index, also up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.2 percent.

Kewill jumps 26.1 percent after agreeing to be taken private by tech-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners Funds in a deal that values the British software company at 89.5 million pounds.

Kofax, a provider of capture enabled business process management, falls 7.8 percent as an unusual number of delayed orders saw the company realize lower than expected software license revenues in its core capture software business during the quarter ended March 31.

