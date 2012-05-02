Shares in Next gain 2.0 percent, the top riser on a weaker FTSE 100 index, after Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer, met forecasts for quarterly sales, with strong trading at its Directory home shopping business offseting a weak performance from its stores.

"Strong sales growth in the Directory business continues to drive brand sales at Next despite the weakness within the high street estate (we estimate LfL sales growth is -7 percent). Next's superior service proposition is driving market share gains and allowing Next to hold guidance. We expect the shares to bounce," Oriel Securities says in a note.

Next continues to be the darling of the market among the retailers. Liked for its ability to build revenues even in austere economic conditions. The UK retailer is up 5.8 percent in 2012, compared with a 1.8 percent rise for the broader retailers, having added nearly 40 percent in 2011.

Despite strong gains Next's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio remains largely in-line with the broader FTSE 100 on around 10.5 times, while Next's valuation momentum is among the highest in the sector, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, suggesting conitnued support for the shares.

