Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) gain 1.4 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Credit Suisse upgrades its rating for the hotels operator to "outperform" from "neutral" following increases to its earnings estimates and target price.

Credit Suisse raises its full-year 2013 EPS for IHG by 7 percent and notes scope for 32 percent upgrades to 2014 consensus estimates "given sustained trading momentum and as the balance sheet is put to work."

The broker hikes its target price for IHG to 1,692 pence from 1,521 pence, implying 14 percent potential upside.

"We view IHG as the highest quality business in the European hotel sector given its high and rising returns . driven by a capital-light predominantly managed and franchised model," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker notes that IHG shares trade at a 23 percent 2012 estimated EV/EBITDA discount to U.S. peer Marriott International, against a six year average discount of 17 percent, and also the fact that Marriott's share price has outperformed IHG in U.S. dollar terms by 6 percent since mid-January

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net