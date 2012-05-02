Shares in BSkyB add 1.8 percent, outperforming a 0.5-percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Britain's dominant pay-TV group posted record nine-month operating profit boosted by strong broadband growth.

BSkyB reported a 5 percent rise in nine-month revenue to 5.1 billion pounds, with adjusted operating profit up 15 percent to 908 million pounds in the period.

"Overall, it is a decent set of results even after adjusting for a 26 million pounds one-off tax benefit," Jefferies International said in a note, retaining its "hold" rating on the stock.

"Slower growth in KPIs (key performance indicators) continued to highlight a slowdown in the business, but the performance was generally better than expected. Importantly, Sky continued to show growth in its TV subscriber base which should help alleviate some concerns that the business is ex-growth," Jefferies added.

