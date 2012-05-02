Shares in Kesa Electricals rise 5.8 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, as Goldman Sachs upgrades its recommendation for the electricals retailer to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

"The Risk reward is balanced at the current valuation," Goldman Sachs says in a note, with Kesa's share having fallen 22 percent in the past month, underperforming a 4.1 percent decline for European retailers and a 0.3 percent retreat by the FTSE 250.

Kesa's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4 times is the lowest among its peers, although it is expected to miss earnings forecasts by 2.1 percent over the next year, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

