Shares in Standard Chartered shed 3.0 percent, underperforming a 0.4 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as the Asia-focused lender sees its first-quarter income grow by less than its previous 10 percent target, adversely impacted by the strength of the dollar against Asian currencies.

"Standard Chartered has released a Q1 IMS, claiming a strong start to the year with high single digit revenue growth. This compares to the FY guidance, when the bank believed it was on track to deliver double digit growth for 2012," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker says while StanChart's income growth in the first-quarter exceeded cost growth, the bank plans to increase "investment spend" in 2012 over and above budget levels.

Seymour Pierce also notes that StanChart's impairments were higher than at the same stage last year, driven by Consumer Banking where there was a change in mix to unsecured lending.

The broker says it downgraded its rating for Standard Chartered on March 12, suggesting that large banks can not sustain double digit revenue growth over extended periods of time, and it repeats its "sell stance on StanChart after the Q1 update with a target price of 1,400 pence.

