The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent by midday, mirroring similar falls by the mid caps, also down 0.1 percent, while the blue chips shed 0.6 percent.

Wolfson Micro adds 8.7 percent as the chipmaker says its fortunes would pick up later in the year as electronics manufacturers launched more products using its silicon, after posting a 26 percent drop in first-quarter sales, slightly above analysts' average forecast.

"Valuation is already pricing in upgrades in our view - visibility of new customer wins is key to further share price performance this year," Peel Hunt says in a note, maintaining its "hold" rating on Wolfson Micro.

Avon Rubber gains 3.8 percent after the world leader in the design, test and manufacture of advanced Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear repiratory protection accompanies first-half results with news it has received its largest ever single non-U.S. Department of Defence order, worth 14.7 million pounds.

