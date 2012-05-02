Shares in Societe Generale rise 0.5 percent, outperforming a 3.1 percent decline for the euro zone banking index, with traders saying France's second-largest bank is lifted by a positive Morgan Stanley comment ahead of first-quarter results tomorrow.

While keeping BNP Paribas as its top pick among French banks, Morgan Stanley prefers Soc Gen into the first quarter earnings season, expecting a decent performance at the corporate and investment bank division, the traders say.

They add that Morgan Stanley expects the bank to maintain its capital ratio target of more than 9 percent by the end of 2013, although it cautions that question marks remain as to how the group would achieve this.

"I think Morgan Stanley is stressing how far the bank has come in recent quarters," says Markus Huber at ETX Capital. "This, of course, doesn't mean that everything is already perfect, which is why Soc Gen is not their top pick."

