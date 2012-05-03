Shares of Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize fall as much as 12.4 percent to their lowest point since August 2003, after the group said its underlying core profit would fall by 15 to 20 percent in 2012.

"They are guiding for underlying core profit to fall by 15 to 20 percent, with consensus currently at minus 6 percent," says Fernand de Boer analyst at Petercam, who has a "neutral" recommendation on the stock.

Shares in Delhaize, which also reported a first net loss for eight years, are down 11.3 percent at 0745 GMT, making them by far the worst performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 index.

The STOXX 600 European Retail Index is 0.1 percent higher

To see a statement, please click Reuters messaging rm://robert-jan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net