Shares in Smith & Nephew rise 2.3 percent, topping Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, after the artificial hip and knee maker unveils a better than expected 5 percent rise in first-quarter trading profit, prompting Seymour Pierce to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"With today's results appearing to validate the restructuring and strategy currently being implemented, we remain buyers," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"While (the) results are unlikely to alter market perception of a relatively weak period for the industry, the overall trading performance for Smith & Nephew during the first quarter suggests few negative surprises," the broker says.

Separately, Shore Capital points out that the recent reporting season for Smith & Nephew's peer group has lacked some of the negative commentary regarding continued patient deferrals in the elective surgery rate that had become a recurring feature within the sector, though it also notes an absence of positive language on a return to growth.

On a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5 times, Smith & Nephew has a valuation among the lowest of its peers.

For more click on

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net