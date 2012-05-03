Shares in Antofagasta are bottom of Britain's FTSE 100, falling 4.1 percent as the Chilean miner reports a fall in first-quarter copper production and raises the cost of one of its new mines.

Antofagasta's stock has traded 40 percent of its daily volume average after less than an hour since the market open, sending a bearish technical signal by opening below its 20-day simple moving average, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The group says first quarter copper production dipped almost 13 percent on the last three months of 2011, hit by maintenance at its Los Pelambres mine and damaged equipment at Esperanza, and revised up the cost of Antucoya, the first of its new mines to come on stream.

"The ongoing challenges at Esperanza mean that the FY guidance range of 160-175 (thousand tonnes) copper is now likely to be at the lower end, which will likely see us nudge our numbers down," Numis Securities, which currently has a 168,000 tonnes production estimate, says in a note.

"Antucoya capex (was) revised, as expected, up from $1.3bn to new $1.7bn," the brokerage adds.

To see more on Antofagasta results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net