Shares in BG Group shed 2.7 percent to feature among the top fallers on a firmer FTSE 100 after the energy major unveils its first-quarter update, with traders saying investors are spooked by a rise in the firm's capital expenditure.

BG reports a 55 percent rise in underlying net profits to $1.27 billion, compared with an average analyst forecast of $1.26 billion, on the back of higher oil prices and production. But an increase in the expected cost of an Australian LNG plant means BG will have to up its capital investment budget by 7 percent for 2012-2013.

"Capex guidance for 2012-13 is increasing by $1.5 billion to $23.5 billion owing to inflation in Australia. Overall these results were in line and the capex increase is perhaps not such a big surprise. The strategy remains unchanged," Oriel Securities says in a note, repeating its "add" rating.

BG also agrees to sell its Brazilian gas distribution business Comgas to Cosan CSAN3.SA for $1.8 billion.

