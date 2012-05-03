The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent in early trade, in line with the midcaps, also ahead 0.1 percent, while the blue chips gain 0.5 percent.

Marine service provider James Fisher & Sons advances 7.3 percent after the company says 2012 has got off to a good start, with trading to date better than its expectations.

Software supplier IDOX rises 2.1 percent after the company buys Netherlands-based grants advisory business Currency Connect for a gross cash consideration of 4.7 million euros ($6.18 million), prompting FinnCap to hike its target price for IDOX to 42 pence from 36 pence.

($1 = 0.7603 euros)