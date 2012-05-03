Shares in Legal & General fall 2.1 percent in a 0.4-percent stronger FTSE 100 index as the British life insurer reports a drop in first quarter domestic new business due to faltering consumer confidence.

The 176-year old insurer unveils a 3.6 percent drop in UK new business and says it generated net cash of 210 million pounds during the period, below analysts' forecasts.

"The UK new business sales at 378 million pounds were 4 percent light of expectations due to weaker savings business, much of which can be attributed to weaker consumer confidence and disposable income," Oriel Securities says in a note.

"Net cash generation after new business strain was...4 percent light of expectations of 219 million pounds."

Legal & General's stock has traded more than 40 percent of its full-day volume average by mid-morning. Despite the heavy fall on Thursday, the shares are still up 16.2 percent year to date, featuring among the best performers in the Stoxx 600 European insurance index, which has risen 9.3 percent.

