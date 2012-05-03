The FTSE Small Cap index firms 0.1 percent in midday trade, in line with the midcaps, while the blue chips advance 0.6 percent.

Promotional products company 4imprint adds 2.6 percent after saying in a trading update group revenue for the quarter from continuing operations came in 15 percent ahead of the prior year, at 37.48 million pounds ($60.73 million), with positive momentum it showed last year continuing into 2012.

Software supplier IDOX rises 2.1 percent after the company buys Netherlands-based grants advisory business Currency Connect for a gross cash consideration of 4.7 million euros ($6.18 million), prompting FinnCap to hike its target price for IDOX to 42 pence from 36 pence.

($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)