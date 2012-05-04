Shares in Rentokil Initial are the worst performing-stock on Britain's FTSE 250 mid-cap index, sliding by more than 5 percent after the cleaning-to-pest control firm's results come in below analyst forecasts.

Rentokil shares fall as much as 5.9 percent to an intraday low of 81.50 pence - the stock's lowest price since mid-March and underperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the FTSE 250 index. Trading volumes in the stock are already at nearly double its average 90-day daily volume.

"Once again the quarterly results were below our expectations and that of the market," Seymour Pierce analyst Kevin Lapwood says in a research note.

"The turnaround at Textiles & Hygiene Benelux is continuing and contributed to the strong start for the division as a whole, but Pest Control was mixed and adversely impacted by the slowdown in Southern Europe resulting in a 3.9 percent fall in operating profits," he adds.

Espirito Santo analysts describe the company's first quarter results as "satisfactory" but add they are reviewing their current "buy" recommendation on Rentokil's shares, noting that the stock had risen by more than 30 percent over the last four months.

