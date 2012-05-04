Shares in Italcementi are up over 2 percent in a flat market after the Italian cement maker takes steps to strengthen its presence in China.

On Friday Italcementi said it had agreed to acquire a 6.25 percent stake in West China Cement to become the company's third largest shareholder.

"It's a small deal but the shares have suffered of late and the least positive news is enough to support shares," a Milan-based trader says.

Italcementi shares are still down 9.6 percent over the past month.

"The group has realised it can't go on the Chinese market alone but needs a local partner," an analyst says.

