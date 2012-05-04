Shares in Italcementi are up over 2 percent in a slightly negative market after the Italian cement maker takes steps to strengthen its presence in China.

"It's a small deal but the shares have suffered of late and the least positive news is enough to support shares," a Milan trader says.

On Friday Italcementi said it had agreed to acquire a 6.25 percent stake in West China Cement to become the company's third largest shareholder.

"The group has realised it can't go on the Chinese market alone but needs a local partner," an analyst says.

