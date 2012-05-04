Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland rise 3.5 percent, helping the banking sector outperform broadly weaker European equity markets , after the UK lender reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, helping to offset Europe's debt concerns and uncertainty ahead of weekend elections.

"There are a number of notably improving divisional performances, and balance sheet metrics are strong. We still dare to dream that RBS could reach 30 pence by Christmas," Investec Securities says in a note.

Part-nationalised British peer Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.2 percent, with both banks and the sector having underperformed the FTSEurofirst over the past three months as European debt worries reemerged.

In choppy trade, BNP Paribas sheds 0.3 percent after France's No.1 listed bank reveals stronger first-quarter profits offset by worse than expected revenues, as it reduced exposure to the euro zone's troubled periphery.

With Spain's troubled economy weighing on sentiment and ahead of elections in France and Greece Citigroup cut earnings per share estimates for Commerzbank by up to 30 percent and cut its target price to 1.70 euros assuming any recovery in commission income is postponed until 2013.

Commerzbank was down 1.4 percent.

