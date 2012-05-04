Societe Generale strategists recommend a pairs trade strategy combining a long position on shares of pharmaceutical companies and a short position on the future of Europe's STOXX 600 index to capture the potential outperformance of the defensive health care sector while the broad market continues to suffer.

"We still expect European equities to trade down and bottom out in the third quarter this year. Under this scenario, Pharmaceuticals appear to be one of the most attractive sectors in Europe," Societe Generale strategists write in a note.

With the region's economy losing momentum, the strategists say the pharmaceutical sector is set to outperform as it has a strong negative correlation with the economic surprise indicator, which points towards further deterioration.

"In addition, while we expect profits to further contract in Europe the Pharmaceutical sectors may prove to be very resilient in terms of profit growth. Indeed, during previous recessions profit growth has been rather stable."

A pairs trade is a market-neutral strategy which matches a long position with a short position in two assets. The pairs trade creates a hedge against the overall market as the investor bets solely on the gap between the performance of the two assets.

