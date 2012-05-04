Basic resources stocks are the worst performers in Europe as demand concerns after weak U.S. macroeconomic data are compounded by a bearish technical picture.

The STOXX 600 sector index falls 2.5 percent to 460.56 points after breaking out of a bullish technical pattern known as 'reversed head and shoulders', formed by a major drop - known as a head - between two smaller falls, or shoulders, according to Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day-by-Day.

"The pattern does not exist anymore,...probabilities for a bounce are now very slim," Gastaldy says. "Most often, such a failure means the market will fall to new lows, breaking below the major support."

The basic resources index faces its next technical support at 445 points, which corresponds to a four-month low hit in April. The sector is down 15 percent from a six-month high hit in February but still up 3.8 percent year to date, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Chilean miner Antofagasta leads sector losers with a 4.5 percent drop after reporting a fall in its first-quarter copper production and rising development costs on Thursday, triggering a target cut by Macquarie.

Investors grow more cautious on the broader sector after disappointing U.S. macro data in the previous two sessions cast a shadow on the U.S. recovery prospects ahead of an eagerly anticipated non-farm payroll report later on Friday, traders say.

