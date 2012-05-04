The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent, outperforming steeper falls on the wider market, with the blue chips down 0.7 percent and the midcaps 1.3 percent weaker.

Struggling entertainment retailer HMV adds 8.4 percent after it expresses confidence in a return to profit in the 2012/13 year, reflecting disruption to rival computer games retailer Game and better terms with key music and film suppliers, though it forecasts a worse than expected loss for the 2011/12 year.

Oil and gas engineering services business Plexus Holdings rises 4.5 percent after the company wins a 1.3 million pound ($2.11 million) contract from BG International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BG Group.

