The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1.6 percent, while the blue chips finish down 1.9 percent, and the midcaps drop by 2.9 percent.

Struggling entertainment retailer HMV adds 12.2 percent after it expresses confidence in a return to profit in the 2012/13 year, reflecting disruption to rival computer games retailer Game and better terms with key music and film suppliers, though it forecasts a worse than expected loss for the 2011/12 year.

"It was expected that FY2012 would be poor, but the expectation of a move to a decent level of profits in FY2013 is a nice surprise. We therefore expect a relief rally today, but the debt remains an issue," Panmure Gordon says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on the stock.

Oil and gas engineering services business Plexus Holdings rises 3.6 percent after the company wins a 1.3 million pound ($2.11 million) contract from BG International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BG Group.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

($1 = 0.6172 British pounds)