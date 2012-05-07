Credit Agricole slumps to an all-time low as Greek elections revive concern about a possible exit from the euro zone and the effect such a move would have on the French bank's Emporiki unit.

Credit Agricole shares are 6 percent lower at 3.43 euros, bringing their decline so far this year to 21 percent. The shares are now at their lowest level since the bank's initial public offering in December 2001.

"Credit Agricole, via its Emporiki unit, is inevitably the bank which is being hardest hit after the debt haircut because of worries about the Greek economy beyond its sovereign debt," says Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at Mandarine Gestion in Paris.

He adds that the Greek elections are also reviving wider concerns about the euro zone as a whole, with a negative impact on other banks including BNP Paribas - down 3.2 percent - and Societe Generale - down 2.9 percent. Both are underperforming the European sector, down 1.5 percent.

"With the tensions in Greece, we're falling back into worries about a contagion effect on the other countries in difficulty," he adds. "The euro zone has to mobilise to show that it's a case apart."

Reuters messaging rm://christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net