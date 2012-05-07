The Euro STOXX 50 breaks below a key support level in early trade - a four-month low hit in April - leaving the door ajar for a possible re-test of last year's troughs as the index moves away from all the key moving averages, technical charts show.

The index, hit by political uncertainty after Greek elections, opened with a gap on the downside on Monday, breaking through its previous 2012 low of 2,238.45 set in April.

"The gap through the recent 2,238 low looks like a done deal and extension lower afterwards also looks likely towards and under prior reaction lows at 2,183 & 2,066," technical strategists at SEB note.

"The latter (represents) a key medium-term 'B-wave low', below which the 2011 low of 1,936 also would become exposed."

The Elliott wave theory is used to spot repetitive patterns of waves in prices, based on the assumption that the market moves in a direction in a series of five waves (1 to 5) and into the opposite direction in a series of three waves (A, B and C).

The index is last at 2,217.99 points, down 1.4 percent on the day.

