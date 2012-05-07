Shares in German solar equipment maker Centrotherm plunge 9.6 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index after WestLB downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "add" following a first-quarter operating loss which the company revealed on Friday.

"We expect to considerably increase our 2012 loss forecast ... given that the pre-announced Q1 results fell short of our expectations and the lack of any earnings guidance by the company," WestLB writes in a note.

Centrotherm said its loss before interest and tax was 42.9 million euros ($56.3 million) in the first quarter, wider than the 7.3 million euros Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

