Following the election of Socialist Francois Hollande as France's next president, Cheuvreux strategists recommend playing stocks of French companies that have a leading market position and a strong exposure to foreign economies.

Investors should remain cautious on the banking sector, utilities, construction and building materials, as well as consumer-related stocks, they say.

"We are likely to continue to see turbulence until we can see convincing evidence that France is moving in the right direction - in terms of control of the public deficit, austerity measures, structural reforms, without forgetting renewed growth," the strategists write.

The strategists favour "growth profiles such as LVMH and EADS, high-quality cyclicals such as CGG Veritas or Capgemini, and defensive names such as Danone, Sodexo or Sanofi ".

