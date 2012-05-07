Shares in builders Lafarge and Bouygues are among top gainers on France's CAC-40 index as investors expect government spending on social housing to increase under France's president elect, Francois Hollande.

Lafarge's stock rises 2.4 percent and Bouygues is up 2 percent, more than offsetting sharp drops suffered on Friday, when weak U.S. economic data pummeled construction stocks despite Lafarge's upbeat outlook comment.

"Hollande promised many measures to boost the building sector and especially through housing," a Paris-based analyst says. "For Lafarge, don't forget that the stock decreased a lot last Friday while its results were not so bad."

