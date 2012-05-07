Euro zone shares extend their technical rebound on Monday afternoon while U.S. stock indexes open slightly lower.

The Euro STOXX 50 index is 0.6 percent higher, bouncing back from oversold territory after a knee-jerk reaction to French and Greek elections results sent the market to 4-1/2 month lows in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent lower.

